Saints fall to Lions, 33-28, for third straight loss

Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind...
Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind for a 2-yard touchdown run during in the first quarter of the Lions' victory Sunday (Dec. 3) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lost their third straight game, and quarterback Derek Carr left the contest with another injury Sunday (Dec. 3) at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans (5-7) opened its three-game homestand with a 33-28 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions (9-3).

Carr suffered what was described initially as a concussion/shoulder/back injury on a hit that was deemed a Lions personal foul. Jameis Winston relieved Carr in the fourth quarter.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the second half of New Orleans' 33-28 loss Sunday (Dec. 3) to the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham, but also gave up an interception that led to an early Lions touchdown.

Detroit held a 21-0 advantage in the first half. New Orleans outscored the Lions in the second half, 21-9.

In the fourth quarter, Alvin Kamara broke a Saints team record with his 53rd career rushing touchdown.

Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards and the Graham touchdown before the injury. Winston connected on 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards after replacing Carr.

Chris Olave, who cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to start Sunday, finished with five receptions for a team-leading 119 yards.

The Saints’ defense held the Lions’ star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to only two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, but had no answer for Sam LaPorta. Detroit’s rookie tight end caught nine passes for a career-high 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints are home again next Sunday, hosting the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers at noon.

