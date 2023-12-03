Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Monroe Police Department initially announced on Dec. 3 that the victim died from her injuries. However, on Dec. 4, MPD sent a press release announcing the victim did not die, and her condition has greatly improved.

“Initially, MPD was advised by the hospital that the victim’s death was imminent. However, she was transported to a hospital in Shreveport, and her condition has greatly improved,” wrote MPD in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a shooting that happened in the 3000 block of Owl St. on Dec. 3 can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 3.

MPD said they responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Owl Street in Monroe just before 2 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was found shot at the scene, according to officers.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).

MORE ARKLAMISS CRIME CONTENT
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend's house on fire
21-year-old Natchez man accused of online solicitation of minor

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

crime scene tape
Bastrop police investigating human remains found in woods
"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on...
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana
Today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about...
BBB: Auto refinance postcards
52nd Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade in West Monroe
Kiwanis 52nd Annual Christmas Parade
The introduction of McKevitt’s book highlights real-life examples that he said inspired him to...
Louisiana Tech professor releases new book diving deep into origins of American gun culture