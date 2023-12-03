Advertise
Monroe police investigating deadly Owl Street shooting

The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 3.

MPD said they responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Owl Street in Monroe just before 2 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was found shot at the scene, according to officers.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).

