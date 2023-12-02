Advertise
West Monroe bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, Nov. 30, a West Monroe man died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating the deadly crash shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Darryl Rayner, 75, was traveling north on LA 34 in the turning lane in his 2021 Toyota Tacoma - at the same time, the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram was traveling south on LA 34 in the right outside lane. The Toyota turned left onto the path of the Dodge causing the vehicles to crash.

According to LSP, the Toyota hit Anthony Mckeever, 57, who was riding his bicycle south on LA 34 in the right outside lane.

Mckeever obtained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, shortly after 7:30 p.m. yesterday, Mckeever was pronounced dead.

Rayner and the driver of the Dodge also received minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

