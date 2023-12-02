Advertise
Union wins semifinal thriller at Jena, and Ruston handles Mandeville to head back to the Dome

Farmers advance to State Champions for fourth straight year. Bearcats move on to the Superdome for second straight season.
Farmers advance to State Champions for fourth straight year. Bearcats move on to the Superdome for second straight season.
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union defeated previously unbeaten Jena, 24-16. The Farmers are headed back to the Superdome for the fourth straight season. Top seeded Ruston handled business against Mandeville, 28-7. The Bearcats advance to the State Championship for the second straight season.

