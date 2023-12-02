Advertise
Police: Float runs over girl’s foot during Christmas parade

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A girl was taken to a Jonesboro hospital Friday night after police said a Christmas parade float ran over her foot.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. during the 76th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

K8 News spoke with the family. 11-year-old Melanie Fletcher, who was a participant in the parade, was handing out candy when, reportedly, a large crowd of kids swarmed the float, knocking her over, and resulting in her foot getting run over by a vehicle.

Fletcher was then taken to a local hospital where they learned she had broken three bones in her left foot, as well as stressed a tendon. Fletcher is expected to see an orthopedic surgeon in Memphis next week.

This is a developing story and we will update this as we get more information.

