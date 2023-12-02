Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed Gregory Moore, 63, of Monroe.

LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m. According to police, Moore was wearing dark clothing and in the northbound lane of La.-594 without a vehicle. A Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on La.-594 at the same time Moore was in the road.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ford hit Moore, according to police.

Moore died on the scene. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and was unharmed.

LSP said impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

“Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance when walking near and crossing roadways,” LSP said. “To reduce the risk of crashes, pedestrians should always walk against the flow of traffic, allowing them to see oncoming vehicles and react appropriately. Additionally, when walking at night, wear brightly colored clothing or reflective gear to enhance visibility for drivers. These simple yet vital precautions can significantly contribute to ensuring the safety of pedestrians and reducing the likelihood of crashes on the road.”

This crash remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.