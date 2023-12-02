Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead

LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed Gregory Moore, 63, of Monroe.

LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m. According to police, Moore was wearing dark clothing and in the northbound lane of La.-594 without a vehicle. A Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on La.-594 at the same time Moore was in the road.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ford hit Moore, according to police.

Moore died on the scene. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and was unharmed.

LSP said impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

“Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance when walking near and crossing roadways,” LSP said. “To reduce the risk of crashes, pedestrians should always walk against the flow of traffic, allowing them to see oncoming vehicles and react appropriately. Additionally, when walking at night, wear brightly colored clothing or reflective gear to enhance visibility for drivers. These simple yet vital precautions can significantly contribute to ensuring the safety of pedestrians and reducing the likelihood of crashes on the road.”

This crash remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
OPSO search for a runaway minor.
Ouachita investigators search for missing teenager
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend’s house on fire
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field

Latest News

Collier is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a...
21-year-old Natchez man accused of online solicitation of minor
Perritt is accused of online sex crimes involving a minor.
Natchez man accused of online sex crimes involving a minor
Tigers and Golden Tornado face off in State Championship, while Eagles’ season ends.
Oak Grove and Haynesville will meet in the Dome after semifinal wins, and OCS falls victim to Southe
Farmers advance to State Champions for fourth straight year. Bearcats move on to the Superdome...
Union wins semifinal thriller at Jena, and Ruston handles Mandeville to head back to the Dome