Oak Grove and Haynesville will meet in the Dome after semifinal wins, and OCS falls victim to Southern Lab comeback

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove defeats Kentwood in its ninth straight semifinals appearance, 49-28. Haynesville takes down top seed Logansport, 31-14. The Tigers and Golden Tornado will meet for a rivalry State Championship matchup. OCS’s season ends in the semifinals to Southern Lab, 38-34. The Eagles gave up 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.