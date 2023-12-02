Oak Grove and Haynesville will meet in the Dome after semifinal wins, and OCS falls victim to Southern Lab comeback
Tigers and Golden Tornado face off in State Championship, while Eagles’ season ends
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove defeats Kentwood in its ninth straight semifinals appearance, 49-28. Haynesville takes down top seed Logansport, 31-14. The Tigers and Golden Tornado will meet for a rivalry State Championship matchup. OCS’s season ends in the semifinals to Southern Lab, 38-34. The Eagles gave up 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
