New HIV diagnoses in La. drop 11% in five years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of new HIV diagnoses in Louisiana has gone down by 11% in five years, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The announcement came as the state marked World AIDS Day on Friday, December 1.

Jimmy Gale, a program manager for the LDH Office of Public Health’s STD/HIV/Hepatitis Program reflected on the drop in new HIV diagnoses and his personal journey.

“When I recall the fear that followed my HIV diagnosis at 24, I’m reminded of our remarkable progress,” Gale said. “On World AIDS Day, I honor those who came before me, who showed me my true potential, and helped me find my strength and my voice.”

According to LDH, there were 860 new HIV cases diagnosed in 2022 compared to 964 cases diagnosed in 2018. More than 22,000 people are currently living with HIV in Louisiana.

State health leaders developed Get Loud Louisiana in 2018. It’s a plan to end the HIV epidemic that includes promoting screenings, public health education efforts, and more. For more information, click here.

According to health experts, HIV is mostly spread through sexual activities, blood transfusions, shared syringes, and from a parent to a child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. HIV cannot be transmitted through things like kissing, touching, or sharing food.

Experts added that medication can reduce the amount of HIV cells in a person’s body to a very low level, resulting in an undetectable viral load. As a result, a person cannot sexually transmit the virus to others.

