Natchez man accused of online sex crimes involving a minor

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Natchez man was arrested as a suspect in a sex crime investigation involving a minor.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adam T. Perritt, 26, after he allegedly contacted a minor online for sexual purposes. CPSO said Perritt engaged in sexual conversation with the minor and discussed plans to meet.

Perritt was arrested on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and booked into the CPSO jail.

