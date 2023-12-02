Natchez man accused of online sex crimes involving a minor
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Natchez man was arrested as a suspect in a sex crime investigation involving a minor.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adam T. Perritt, 26, after he allegedly contacted a minor online for sexual purposes. CPSO said Perritt engaged in sexual conversation with the minor and discussed plans to meet.
Perritt was arrested on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and booked into the CPSO jail.
