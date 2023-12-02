Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

21-year-old Natchez man accused of online solicitation of minor

Collier is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a...
Collier is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Dylan Collier, 21, of Natchez as the result of an investigation into the alleged online solicitation of a minor.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit said Collier was communicating in a sexual manner online with a minor. Collier allegedly sent explicit photos of himself and requested the same in return.

Collier was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

MORE ARKLAMISS CRIME CONTENT
Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree murder
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
OPSO search for a runaway minor.
Ouachita investigators search for missing teenager
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend’s house on fire
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field

Latest News

LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead
Perritt is accused of online sex crimes involving a minor.
Natchez man accused of online sex crimes involving a minor
Tigers and Golden Tornado face off in State Championship, while Eagles’ season ends.
Oak Grove and Haynesville will meet in the Dome after semifinal wins, and OCS falls victim to Southe
Farmers advance to State Champions for fourth straight year. Bearcats move on to the Superdome...
Union wins semifinal thriller at Jena, and Ruston handles Mandeville to head back to the Dome