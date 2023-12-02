21-year-old Natchez man accused of online solicitation of minor

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Dylan Collier, 21, of Natchez as the result of an investigation into the alleged online solicitation of a minor.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit said Collier was communicating in a sexual manner online with a minor. Collier allegedly sent explicit photos of himself and requested the same in return.

Collier was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

