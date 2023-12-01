Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Union Parish farmers team up for third Winter Farm Share Season

(WCJB)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, La. (KNOE) - Current Farms is launching its third Winter Farm Share Season and it will continue until March 2024. According to Current Farms, this year they are partnering with 3 Board Farm to bring more locally-grown fresh food from the farm to the community.

“Our partnership with 3 Board Farm is more than just a business contract; it’s a shared vision for a healthier, more sustainable community,” said Conrad Cable, owner of Current Farms. “We believe in the power of small-scale farming not just to provide food, but to build community and support the local economy.”

This year subscribers can expect a wider variety of fresh, seasonal food that includes the following:

  • Microgreens
  • Salad Mixes
  • Leafy greens
  • Root crops
  • Radishes
  • Carrots
  • Farm fresh eggs
  • Chicken
  • Lamb
  • Pork

The Winter Farm Share Season has weekly and bi-weekly subscription plans ranging from $20-50.

According to the news press release, Current Farms offers farm share pick-ups at local businesses in Marion, Farmerville, Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston, Bossier City, and El Dorado, AR. They offer home delivery for Union, Lincoln, and Ouachita Parish.

“Partnering with Current Farms for a shared vision of regenerative agriculture is such a blessing to us and our customers,” said the Owner of 3 Board Farm, Taylor Underwood. “I really believe regenerative agriculture will be the future for farming in a sustainable way for generations to come. Our rural community needs food security and only local farmers can provide that.”

To learn more about Current Farms visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: More Showers and Wind Tonight, Limited Rain into the Weekend
Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services are all on...
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Harvey St.

Latest News

Beat the Ace: Week 14
Beat the Ace: Week 14
Winn Parish recount worksheet
New Winn Parish sheriff elect confirmed after recount of Nov. 18 voting ballots
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend’s house on fire
The Madison Parish School District received a $6 million grant for 14 electric buses and...
New Electric Buses in Madison Parish