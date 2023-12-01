Union Parish farmers team up for third Winter Farm Share Season

MARION, La. (KNOE) - Current Farms is launching its third Winter Farm Share Season and it will continue until March 2024. According to Current Farms, this year they are partnering with 3 Board Farm to bring more locally-grown fresh food from the farm to the community.

“Our partnership with 3 Board Farm is more than just a business contract; it’s a shared vision for a healthier, more sustainable community,” said Conrad Cable, owner of Current Farms. “We believe in the power of small-scale farming not just to provide food, but to build community and support the local economy.”

This year subscribers can expect a wider variety of fresh, seasonal food that includes the following:

Microgreens

Salad Mixes

Leafy greens

Root crops

Radishes

Carrots

Farm fresh eggs

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

The Winter Farm Share Season has weekly and bi-weekly subscription plans ranging from $20-50.

According to the news press release, Current Farms offers farm share pick-ups at local businesses in Marion, Farmerville, Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston, Bossier City, and El Dorado, AR. They offer home delivery for Union, Lincoln, and Ouachita Parish.

“Partnering with Current Farms for a shared vision of regenerative agriculture is such a blessing to us and our customers,” said the Owner of 3 Board Farm, Taylor Underwood. “I really believe regenerative agriculture will be the future for farming in a sustainable way for generations to come. Our rural community needs food security and only local farmers can provide that.”

To learn more about Current Farms visit their website or Facebook page.

