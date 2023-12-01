Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Truck driver found with $500K worth of cocaine during traffic stop, police say

Semi Truck
Semi Truck(Pexels via MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State police arrested a truck driver after allegedly finding half a million dollars worth of cocaine in his truck during a traffic stop.

A trooper stopped the 18-wheeler for a compliance check on I-10 west of La. 397 just before 11 this morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said. The trooper became suspicious of the driver, Oscar Jasso, 27, of Mission, Texas, while inspecting the 2011 Peterbilt.

Jasso did not consent to a search, and the trooper deployed a K-9 officer. The K-9 alerted the trooper, who searched the truck and found 20 bundles of cocaine in the cab, Senegal said.

Jasso was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute. He was also cited for several inspection violations.

Troopers remind residents that anyone can submit an anonymous tip about criminal or suspicious activity HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
OPSO search for a runaway minor.
Ouachita investigators search for missing teenager
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend’s house on fire
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead

Latest News

LSP said the crash happened on La.-594 near Radar Dr. on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 10 p.m.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves Monroe man dead
Collier is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a...
21-year-old Natchez man accused of online solicitation of minor
Perritt is accused of online sex crimes involving a minor.
Natchez man accused of online sex crimes involving a minor
Tigers and Golden Tornado face off in State Championship, while Eagles’ season ends.
Oak Grove and Haynesville will meet in the Dome after semifinal wins, and OCS falls victim to Southe
Farmers advance to State Champions for fourth straight year. Bearcats move on to the Superdome...
Union wins semifinal thriller at Jena, and Ruston handles Mandeville to head back to the Dome