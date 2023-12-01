Ouachita investigators search for missing teenager

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff Investigators need help finding a runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Trenitti Freeman was last seen on Nov. 30, 2023, at a Riser football game with her sister.

She is African American, 5′2″, and weighs about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts should contact OPSO at (318) 329-1200.

