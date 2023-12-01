Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend’s house on fire

WEST CARROLL Parish, La. (KNOE) - On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies arrested Tiffany Murray, 47, for setting her friend’s house on fire.

Around 11:45 a.m. that morning, the Oak Grove Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the 300 block of Ridgecrest Drive. During the investigation, deputies learned that the homeowner had been allowing Murray to stay with her - however, she asked Murray to leave that morning.

The homeowner was in her car waiting for Murray to gather her belongings when she noticed smoke coming from the home. She went inside to investigate and found her bedroom on fire. The homeowner escaped and called 911.

Murray was later taken into custody and admitted to setting the house on fire. She was charged with one count of aggravated arson.

