New Winn Parish sheriff elect confirmed after recount of Nov. 18 voting ballots

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - A recount of voting ballots confirmed a new Winn Parish sheriff elect this week.

The new Winn Parish sheriff elect Josh McAllister, his family and supporters observed a recount on Monday by parish officials. The registrar of voters for Winn Parish says it was a close election on Nov. 18, 2023. The original results from the general election show only 16 votes separating the current Winn Parish sheriff Cranford Jordan, Jr. and McAllister.

“We took all 283 ballots and we made 3 piles. We made a stack for Cranford Jordan, we made a stack for Josh McAllister, and we had a 3rd stack for undervotes where they didn’t make a selection for sheriff. So we had those 3 stacks. We went through with that. We ended up finding one vote out of the undervotes that went toward McAllister,” said Bryan Kelley, registrar of voters for Winn Parish.

Parish officials held a recount by hand nine days after the election. Kelley says the incumbent who had lost requested the recount. On the same day of the recount, the state certified the election.

“But the secretary of state came in and our election board here in Winn Parish actually did the recount. And we actually picked up a vote in the recount. So, we actually ended up winning by 17 votes, instead of 16,” said McAllister. “Over 350 employers that are employed by the sheriff’s office here in Winn Parish - so we look forward to the transition.”

McAllister is currently the president of the Winn Parish Police Jury. He’ll take office as the new sheriff in July.

