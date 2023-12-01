The month of December recognizes HIV/AIDS awareness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -December 1 has been recognized as World AIDS Day since 1988. It is a global initiative to remember the lives lost and raise awareness to decrease the stigma behind HIV.

The Northeast Louisiana region reports 67 new HIV diagnoses, ranking the region fourth in the state for its diagnosis rate. HIV awareness encourages early detection through testing and helps reduce the stigma.

Chief Operating Officer for Go Care Community Health Center, Rusty Chambless said testing is important because if you know your status, you can get treatment. Chambless said there are 1.2 million people in the United States living with HIV, and 13 percent are unaware of their status.

Due to the rate in Northeast Louisiana being so high, Chambless encourages people to use protection to help reduce the numbers.

“Unfortunately, people think that people living with HIV live a certain lifestyle or a certain way, but that’s not true. It can happen to anybody. We have people from all walks of life to come here and test positive for HIV,” said Chambless.

Go Care Community Health Center in West Monroe, offers many services diagnosed with HIV. The services offered are behavioral health, health care, transportation for appointments, and benefit coordinators that can help patients get on programs that can help pay for medical care.

The health center provides free HIV testing for all patients. If a person tests negative, they will provide tools to help keep you healthy. If a person tests positive, they will immediately provide treatment. Chambless said the goal of HIV care is to get patients’ levels to undetectable.

“We offer a lot of support, it’s not a death sentence. It’s just a chronic illness that you’ll have to deal with. You need to come to your doctor’s appointments and take your medications, and you’ll be fine. We will keep you healthy,” said Chambless.

Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m., Go Care will host a 64-foot labyrinth lit by 938 candles symbolizing those who lost their lives to AIDS in Northeast Louisiana.

For more information on the services offered by Go Care Community Health Center, visit their website.

For more information on how to be aware of HIV/AIDS, visit the national HIV website.

