Monroe Garden Club invites submissions for 2024 beautification grants

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Garden Club is now accepting applications for 2024 beautification grants.

The purpose of the grant is to beautify the Monroe community and enable local conservation efforts throughout Ouachita Parish, according to MGC.

To be considered the following requirements must be met:

Be a 501 (C) 3 or government entity (this includes schools and educational institutions).

Provide proof of non-profit status and information on the organization’s purpose and mission.

Provide a project budget outlining the sources and use of funds for the project including any wages and equipment purchases.

Be willing to allow publicity of the project.

Provide before and after photographs.

The maximum grant award is $1,000 and requires a dollar-for-dollar match.

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2024. The grant recipient will be announced on February 13, 2024.

To apply, contact Mary Linda McCann at (318) 348-2829 or email her at marylmccann@yahoo.com

