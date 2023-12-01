KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: More Showers and Wind Tonight, Limited Rain into the Weekend

Rain showers and gusty wind have impacted the ArkLaMiss throughout the day and rain and wind will linger into parts of the overnight. A Wind Advisory will be active from 6 pm to midnight, with wind at times gusting up to 40 miles per hour. By Friday morning, it will be dry across the ArkLaMiss, but late in the day, more rain will arrive. This moisture will be more isolated in nature and linger into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and evening should be dry and comfortable. Sunday, and into much of next week, mostly sunny and pleasant weather is expected. Enjoy.

Tonight, some rain showers and breezy conditions are expected. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s. Wind will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

Friday will start dry and mostly cloudy. It will be warm and breezy as well, with temperatures reaching the low and mid 70s. Late in the day, isolated rain showers are expected.

Saturday, morning rain showers will fade to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

