Christmas Village is back at the NELA Children’s Museum!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Christmas Village opens TODAY at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum!

They’ve got a snow shower on the hour, ornament making, a letter station for Santa, Mrs. Claus during the week, and Santa on the weekends! When you walk outside the museum, you’ll see an amazing Christmas Village and you can take a ride down Mount Sneaux. On the outside of the building, they’ve got a light show each night!

“We’re 25 years old and so now it’s children of children that are coming and having these experiences and it’s just a wonderful joyful thing to see this magic through the eyes of your child,” says Melissa Saye, Director of the NELA Children’s Museum.

Tickets are $12 and that includes all the activities. Proceeds from this year’s village will help the museum expand and move to Forsythe Park in Monroe.

“There’s a lot of amazing people and amazing things that have come out of Northeast Louisiana and this will be our chance to highlight it - manufacturing, health care, agriculture, early childhood, just a lot of experiences that make us proud to call this place home,” explains Saye.

They’ll have more space and be able to represent each parish of NELA! Originally, Saye says they wanted to have the museum in Forsythe Park so this is a dream come true.

“We’re kind of full circle going to where we initially wanted to be, the time is right, the momentum is great, and the support is amazing. It’s a give you chills moment for sure,” explains Saye.

Christmas Village is open from Dec. 1 - Dec. 23 with special events on weekends. Check their website for more information on timing and tickets.

