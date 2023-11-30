Advertise
West Monroe Salvation Army to give away 200 free turkeys

(KTIV)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With Thanksgiving over and Christmas just a few weeks away, many are already starting to plan their next holiday dinner. To help out The Salvation Army in West Monroe is giving away over 200 free turkeys.

According to Captain Jerome Casey, director of Salvation Army of NELA on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., those looking to nab a Christmas turkey can do so while supplies last.

The Salvation Army in West Monroe is located at 145 Reagan Street.

