West Monroe Fire Dept. holding Christmas toy drive

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Don’t forget to give back this holiday season. The West Monroe Fire Department is holding a toy drive and the deadline to donate is Wednesday, December 20.

Those wanting to participate should buy a new toy and drop it off at City Hall located at 2305 North 7th Street or the Kiroli Park gatehouse located at 820 Kiroli Road.

The donated toys will be distributed to families on Christmas morning.

