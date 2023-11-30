Advertise
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 is giving back to the community this holiday season

The countdown to Christmas is approaching, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 is preparing to give back to the community.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The countdown to Christmas is approaching, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 is preparing to give back to the community. VFW Post 1809 is collecting toys now until Sunday, December 10th. All toys collected will be donated to The Wellspring.

The post is accepting any new unwrapped toys for both girls and boys. The goal is to collect around 1,500 dollars worth of toys. On December 10, the post will have a toy-wrapping party at the post from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Christopher and Stepheni LeGuin said they want to make sure the kids in The Wellspring have a great Christmas.

“There are a lot of toy drives going on right now, but what I think sets us apart from this one, and why you can also give to this one even if you already donated. We try to target needs that aren’t met as often, maybe people don’t think about, but we can help with toys. That’s just a small way we can give back,” said Stephani.

During the toy wrapping party the post will provide free hamburger meals.

VFW Post 1809 will also be giving back to fellow veterans this holiday season.

Every year the post collects boxes full of food for veterans who are in need. The post is serving 35 veterans, but they’ll serve as many as they can.

The post is collecting nonperishable food items, along with items that do not need to be cooked. These items will be collected until mid-December, and delivered before Christmas.

The LeGuins said they do not want veterans to feel forgotten this holiday season, so they’re giving one piece of happiness to help.

“Well not everybody qualifies for the food bank, and not everyone has someone looking out for them to bring them things. So we try to find those veterans who might need something from us so we can try to provide,” said Stepheni.

You can also donate money so the post can buy food donations.

For more information on how to contribute to both the toy drive and food boxes, call the Rodney J. Hobbs Post 1809 at (318)-345-4185.

