ULM continues winning ways with rivalry victory against Louisiana Tech

By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the 59th edition of the Battle of I-20, ULM women’s basketball beat Louisiana Tech, 60-52. The Warhawks increase their season winning streak to six games, snapping a five-game losing skid to the Lady Techsters and winning in Ruston for the third time ever. Daisha Bradford led all scorers with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Brianna Harris added 14 points and nine boards.

