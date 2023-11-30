Advertise
Two Louisiana men arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol breach involvement

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jason Donner, a former Fox News producer says in a lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, he was targeted and fired for pushing back against false claims about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Donner said he was part of a “purge” of employees who refused to report information that would please Trump and his supporters. Donner was inside the Capitol during the riot and pressed his complaints about the networks coverage for months.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WVUE) - Two men from Louisiana, identified as Willard Purkel Jr., 51, and his son Colby Purkel, 27, have been apprehended on charges stemming from their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The incident disrupted a congressional session to confirm the 2020 presidential election results.

The father and son, both from Covington, face felony charges of civil disorder, filed in D.C. They are also accused of several misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in restricted areas, disorderly conduct, and parading in the Capitol building.

The Purkels were detained in Louisiana and are scheduled for their initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Court documents reveal that on Jan. 6, the Purkels were part of a group that forcefully entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors. They were involved in a confrontation with law enforcement officers trying to secure the building.

Around 3:07 p.m., they allegedly pushed against officers attempting to close the doors to prevent the rioters from entering.

Later, at about 3:21 p.m., the Purkels reportedly entered the Capitol during a moment when the doors were reopened. They joined others in pushing past police officers and made their way into the Rotunda.

After gaining entry, they were among the protestors escorted out by authorities but remained unlawfully on the Capitol grounds. Willard Purkel was observed climbing an armored truck and along with his son, continued to be present on the west side of the building amidst efforts by police to clear the area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are handling the prosecution.

The FBI’s New Orleans and Washington Field Offices lead the investigation, with support from the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Since the Jan. 6 event, over 1,200 individuals across the U.S. have been charged for related crimes, including more than 400 for assaulting law enforcement. The investigation continues.

The FBI encourages anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

