Monroe city officials cut ribbon on I-20 Frontage Roads Improvement project

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe city officials celebrated the completion of the I-20 Frontage Roads Improvement project Wednesday afternoon in the old Toys “R” Us parking lot.

According to City Engineer C. Morgan McCallister, they began construction at the beginning of Oct. 2023 - beating their 60-day project timeline.

“This project is kind of two parts,” said McCallister. “What you’re looking at behind us here on the south frontage road or the north frontage road is roughly 3500 linear feet of resurfacing. And then you have an extension of last year’s opening of the south frontage road extending from roughly right over here over my right corner - going east to where it’s going to be tied into the new Kansas-Garrett Connector.”

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said local businesses along the I-20 corridor have seen an improvement in the economic impact.

“We’ve heard from multiple businesses now - you can look along I-20 and see sticks in the air, businesses complete, money being spent, jobs being created; that’s due to this board here and their willingness to work with businesses to relocate,” said Ellis.

Ellis said this road project is essential for attracting new businesses to the area.

“It allows us to be able to market our area to potential businesses. They move goods in and out along this frontage road daily, and if our roads are in great condition, that keeps our vehicles in great condition - especially with prospective businesses coming to our city,” said Ellis.

City officials said the improvement project cost a little over a million dollars. The I-20 economic development board funded this project, according to the city engineer.

