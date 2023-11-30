Advertise
May She Outreach hosts second Annual Holiday Gala

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - May She Outreach is hosting its fundraising gala next week, and today Kashanti Powell and Willie Goree joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

May Shee Outreach is a local nonprofit organization that seeks to empower the community by people overcome challenges and lead fulfilling lives.

Powell says you can visit their website if you would like to donate to the organization or sponsor the gala.

Goree says everyone in the community is invited including youth. He says entrepreneurs will be in attendance to provide networking as well. He says the organization also hosts a talent show for high school seniors to showcase their talents and they have an opportunity to win scholarships.

Funds from the gala and talents show help fund other community outreach programs the organization puts on throughout the year. The gala is on Dec. 9 at the American Legion BI Faulk Post located at 401 Forsythe Ave. To buy tickets for the gala, visit their website.

