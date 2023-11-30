Advertise
Lincoln Parish District Court provides update on Louisiana Tech stabbing suspect

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New court documents show the suspect in the stabbings at Louisiana Tech told authorities the attacks were not planned. Jacoby Johnson is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in the stabbings of four people on campus on Nov. 13.

According to Lincoln Parish District Court documents, Johnson told authorities he was stressed about school and “snapped” saying he “wanted to attack people.” The documents state he planned to eat at the cafeteria but was arrested on the way. When police asked if he planned to attack more people there he said “probably.”

Johnson will have a sanity exam before Jan. 24. Two judges have recused themselves due to a connection to one of the victims, retired Judge Cynthia Woodard.

