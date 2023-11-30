Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Dry Tonight, Rain and Thunderstorms for Thursday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It was a warmer day across the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase ahead of rain that will arrive early Thursday. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of the day Thursday. By Friday morning, some areas could receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Isolated areas could receive more. A few showers may linger into Friday morning, but drier weather takes over for the rest of the day. A few more showers will be around for Saturday, but drier weather takes over for Sunday. It stays dry into much of next week.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will lower to the mid 40s.

Thursday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms to the region. Temperatures will reach to 60 degrees, near normal for this time of year.

Friday will bring a few morning showers, followed by afternoon clearing. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will bring a few more showers to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday will bring sunny conditions to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

