Healthy eating during the holidays with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The holidays are in full swing, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss holiday healthy eating habits.

Avis says some ways you can practice healthy eating are by not skipping meals, eating something nutrient-rich before a large meal or party, planning your plate, and getting in extra steps.

Here are St. Francis’ 10 eating tips for a healthy holiday season:

Focus on weight maintenance vs. weight loss during the holidays. Maintaining your weight during the holiday season is a good goal. Don’t set yourself up for failure.

Plan on NOT dieting after the New Year. Anticipation of a food restriction diet will set you up for binge-type eating over the holidays.

Be physically active every day. Physical; brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, rollerblading, and swimming can help relieve stress, regulate appetite, and burn up extra calories from holiday eating. Go for a walk with family and friends, it is a good time to be together.

Eat a light snack before going to holiday parties. Don’t go to a party famished. You will be tempted to eat the wrong foods. Eat something light such as a piece of fruit or a cup of almond milk.

Have a plan. Think about what foods will be available and what are your personal triggers and how can you minimize them. Make a plan of action. It’s much easier to deal with a difficult social eating situation if you’ve already planned for it.

Take steps to avoid recreational eating. We tend to eat (or keep eating) beyond our body’s physical hunger simply because food is there and eating is a “social thing.” Eat slowly--enjoy and savor each bite. Eat a mint, which will alter the taste of the food.

Reduce the fat in holiday recipes or just reduce the portion of the real thing.

Choose your beverages wisely. Alcohol is high in calories Water and diet sodas are calorie-free. If you choose to drink, select light wines and beers, and use non-caloric mixers such as water, diet drinks, or club soda.

Maintain perspective. Overeating one day won’t make or break your eating plan. If you over-indulge at a holiday meal, put it behind you. Return to your healthy lifestyle without guilt or despair?