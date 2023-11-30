Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Healthy eating during the holidays with nutritionist Jen Avis

The holidays are in full swing, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss holiday healthy eating habits.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The holidays are in full swing, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss holiday healthy eating habits.

Avis says some ways you can practice healthy eating are by not skipping meals, eating something nutrient-rich before a large meal or party, planning your plate, and getting in extra steps.

Here are St. Francis’ 10 eating tips for a healthy holiday season:

  • Focus on weight maintenance vs. weight loss during the holidays. Maintaining your weight during the holiday season is a good goal. Don’t set yourself up for failure.
  • Plan on NOT dieting after the New Year. Anticipation of a food restriction diet will set you up for binge-type eating over the holidays.
  • Be physically active every day. Physical; brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, rollerblading, and swimming can help relieve stress, regulate appetite, and burn up extra calories from holiday eating. Go for a walk with family and friends, it is a good time to be together.
  • Eat a light snack before going to holiday parties. Don’t go to a party famished. You will be tempted to eat the wrong foods. Eat something light such as a piece of fruit or a cup of almond milk.
  • Have a plan. Think about what foods will be available and what are your personal triggers and how can you minimize them. Make a plan of action. It’s much easier to deal with a difficult social eating situation if you’ve already planned for it.
  • Take steps to avoid recreational eating. We tend to eat (or keep eating) beyond our body’s physical hunger simply because food is there and eating is a “social thing.” Eat slowly--enjoy and savor each bite. Eat a mint, which will alter the taste of the food.
  • Reduce the fat in holiday recipes or just reduce the portion of the real thing.
  • Choose your beverages wisely. Alcohol is high in calories Water and diet sodas are calorie-free. If you choose to drink, select light wines and beers, and use non-caloric mixers such as water, diet drinks, or club soda.
  • Maintain perspective. Overeating one day won’t make or break your eating plan. If you over-indulge at a holiday meal, put it behind you. Return to your healthy lifestyle without guilt or despair?
  • Enjoy good friends and family. Although food can be a big part of the season, it doesn’t have to be the focus. Holidays are a time to reunite with friends and family, to share laughter and cheer, to celebrate, and to give thanks. Remember balance and moderation, now relax and enjoy the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor
Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services are all on...
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Harvey St.
Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Rainy Thursday
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

May She Outreach is hosting its fundraising gala, and today Kashanti Powell and Willie Goree...
May She Outreach hosts second Annual Holiday Gala
May She Outreach is hosting its fundraising gala, and today Kashanti Powell and Willie Goree...
May She Outreach hosts second Annual Holiday Gala
The countdown to Christmas is approaching, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 is...
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 gives back to the community this holiday season
The holidays are in full swing, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss...
Healthy eating during the holidays with nutritionist Jen Avis