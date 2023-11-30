Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

GRAPHIC: Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got them all out’

GRAPHIC WARNING: The images in this video may be disturbing. (Source: CNN, Twinkle Little Songs, Getty Images, Colin Blake, Nancy Hinkle, "Arachnophobia"/Hollywood Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here is a mystery that is sure to give you the heebie-jeebies – did a spider lay eggs in a man’s big toe?

Colin Blake, a man from England, said it happened to him.

Blake and his wife were celebrating their 35th anniversary on a cruise when he said a spider bit him while they were on shore in Marseilles, France.

The ship’s doctor diagnosed it as a Peruvian wolf spider bite, and the toe was incredibly swollen.

When the doctor cut open the toe, a milky pus with black dots came out.

The doctor told Blake the black dots were the spider’s eggs, and said, “but don’t worry, I’ve got them all out.”

When Blake got back home to England, he received antibiotics through an IV at a hospital for six weeks.

An MRI found a spikey object in his toe that a podiatrist removed.

“I’m like asking, ‘What are the spikes?’ And they said they would eventually become [spider] legs,” Blake said.

His infection gradually improved, though the toe is still tender.

Now that the swelling is down, Blake said you can see the bite marks on his toe.

However, animal experts are skeptical. They say it’s impossible for a spider to lay eggs in someone’s toe.

Nancy Hinkle, a veterinary entomologist at the University of Georgia, said “no spider on this earth can lay eggs in a person’s toe.”

Hinkle doesn’t dispute that Blake had a terrible infection, but she believes it was caused by bacteria, not a spider.

As for Blake, his grandson gifted him a remote-controlled tarantula, and hospital staff now greet him as “the spider man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Rainy Thursday
Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services are all on...
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Harvey St.
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
FILE - Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of BMI Icons awards, pose together before...
Judge extends pause on John Oates’ sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall as arbitration proceeds
West Monroe Fire Dept. holding Christmas toy drive
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Two Louisiana men arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol breach involvement