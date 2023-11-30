Anytime Fitness Ruston to hold self-defense class, proceeds aid La. Tech stabbing victims

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Following the tragic stabbings that occurred at Louisiana Tech University earlier this month, Anytime Fitness in Ruston is holding a self-defense class on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. All of the money raised from the class will be donated to the victims of the stabbings.

According to Anytime Fitness’ Facebook page, the class will be led by Steve McKinney who has over 30 years of self-defense experience.

The event will take place at 1223 Goodwin Road in Ruston and will last about 90 minutes.

To sign up for the class click here.

