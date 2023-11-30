Advertise
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway

Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities will provide an update later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

