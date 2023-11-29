Advertise
West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce reveals first “buddy bench” at Claiborne Elementary School

Buddy Bench Claiborne
Buddy Bench Claiborne(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce put their first “buddy bench” in place Tuesday afternoon at Claiborne Elementary School in West Monroe. Officials with the chamber said it is meant to help kids that feel lonely.

“All we need is a friend and you never know what positive impact you can make on someone’s life,” project manager Ashley Dowling said. “Students can make an everlasting impact that would change who others are.”

Every elementary school under the Ouachita Parish School system will have a bench on campus. Dowling also said her sisters at Claiborne helped motivate her work on the project.

The benches were funded by a grant from Entergy. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell and his team helped with design and construction.

