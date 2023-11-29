Advertise
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Harvey St.

Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services are all on the scene of a house fire on Harvey St.(Source: KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple agencies are responding to a house fire in the 4100 block of Harvey St. Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services are all on the scene.

KNOE reporter Destiny Beasley is on the scene and says more help is arriving.

This is all the information we have at this time. Check back to this story as more information becomes available.

