Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Atkins in relation to the deadly Heritage Circle...
Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Victims of Winnfield shooting, who are brothers, speak out about how it changed their lives.
Victims of Winnfield shooting speak out on how it changed their lives
An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning spilling dozens of chickens.
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

Latest News

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap