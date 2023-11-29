Advertise
La. DOTD gives Hwy. construction updates in Morehouse Parish

By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - While drivers and pedestrians are traveling on a busy highway, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is keeping travelers aware of construction updates on U.S. 165 to U.S. 425 in Morehouse Parish - especially for residents welcoming visitors during the holidays.

“Even in the bigger picture, we’ve got projects all across the state on interstates and other heavily traveled roadways that people - you know if you are traveling for the holidays; should always be prepared to adjust to the changing conditions that you may encounter and that may mean construction projects,” said DOTD’s public information officer Erin Buchanan.

For travelers going into Morehouse Parish, the project stretches from Henry Ave. to U.S. 425 South. Buchanan says patching the subbase of the 3-mile roadway is complete.

“So you don’t experience sinking, or rubbing or dipping later on. And you know, with the aging of the infrastructure, that’s common and typical - especially wear and tear on busy sections of the roadway; where you see heavy traffic,” said Buchanan.

DOTD says they’re currently working on installing handicap sidewalk ramps.

“In our projects where it’s feasible - particularly where it’s located within town and where it’s identified that... ADA accesibility needs to be included in the project, it is. And so if there are sidewalks already there or sidewalks are included in the project, then the ADA accessibility ramps are also included at particular intersections,” said Buchanan.

This is a $5.5 million project, according to DOTD. The project is expected to be completed spring 2024.

