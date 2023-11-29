KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking Rain for Thursday, Thunderstorms Possible

Happy Wednesday! It’s a cold, frosty start to the day. Bundle up and remember to defrost your windshield! We go through the day under a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky. Temperatures recover nicely this afternoon, reaching the middle 60s. Our next weather system brings beneficial rain to the region on Thursday. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times in intensity. Watch out for low visibility and ponding on the roads. Drier conditions return Friday, and highs soar into the lower 70s. That’s well above average for this time of year. Highs hover in the upper 60s over the weekend, with sunshine on tap. By early next week, temperatures cool into the low to mid 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. After a frosty start, temperatures warm into the middle 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. It’s a warmer night with lows falling into the middle 40s.

Thursday: Rain is likely, with few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures top out near 60 degrees. It will be breezy as well.

Friday: A few showers may linger in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs reach the lower 70s.

Saturday: Sun & clouds mixed. Temperatures max out in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures rebound into the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.

