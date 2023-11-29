Advertise
Grambling football moves on from Hue Jackson after two seasons

Hue Jackson finished with a 8-14 record with the Tigers
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Just three days after Grambling lost to Southern in the Bayou Classic (27-22), Grambling announced that they would be moving on from Hue Jackson after two seasons. Jackson finish with a 8-14 overall record and 6-10 in conference play. Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott announced that they also released five other assistant coaches while naming co-offensive coordinator John Simon as their interim head coach.

