Grambling football moves on from Hue Jackson after two seasons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Just three days after Grambling lost to Southern in the Bayou Classic (27-22), Grambling announced that they would be moving on from Hue Jackson after two seasons. Jackson finish with a 8-14 overall record and 6-10 in conference play. Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott announced that they also released five other assistant coaches while naming co-offensive coordinator John Simon as their interim head coach.

