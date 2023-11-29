Advertise
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey(AP Photos)
By John Eads and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey addressed the media Wednesday ahead of a Final Four rematch against Virginia Tech (9).

LSU (7) has won 5 straight games since dropping their season opener to Colorado. The team has been playing without star forward Angel Reese since the second half of the Kent State game. She’s missed four games for undisclosed reasons, after sitting out the entire second half of her last appearance against Kent State on November 14.

At her press conference, Coach Mulkey said Reese will return to action in the highly anticipated rematch, which will be broadcast nationally on ESPN Thursday at 8 p.m.

“Angel is back,” Mulkey said confidently at the beginning of her press conference.

Katerie Poole has also missed some time on the court during the last stretch of games. Mulkey said Poole is not with the team right now and would not elaborate on how long she will be out.

Mulkey says sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury.

No. 7 Tigers play host to No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

