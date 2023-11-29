City of West Monroe announces details for Kiwanis Christmas Parade and street closures

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Christmas season has officially launched and the City of West Monroe is ready to celebrate!

On Saturday, Dec. 2 a sleighful of events will be taking place in downtown West Monroe followed by the 2023 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade. The theme for this year’s parade is “Ugly Sweaters.”

The following is a list of events the whole family can enjoy this Saturday:

11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ~ Food truck and festivities in Alley Park

3-6 p.m. ~ Live music in Alley Park featuring The Cypress Knees

3:30 p.m. ~ Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade

6 p.m. ~ Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group

7-9 p.m. Wagon rides throughout the Christmas lights; pick up at Alley Park every 30 minutes

According to the City of West Monroe, the parade will line up on Wood Street. It will travel to Riverfront Street and over the Endom Bridge into downtown Monroe. The parade will then turn left onto Walnut Street, then left onto Louisville Avenue in Monroe before crossing the Lea Joyner Bridge into West Monroe. The parade will turn left onto Trenton Street, and the parade will end back on Wood Street where it began.

Below in a map of the parade route.

Map of the Kiwanis Christmas Parade. (Source: City of West Monroe)

Due to the parade, there will be various road closures to ensure public safety.

The following is a list of Dec. 2 road closures:

Trenton Street will be closed to all traffic from Pine to Wood Streets, beginning at 7 a.m.

Trenton Street from Bridge South to Pine Street will be closed at noon.

Endom Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians at 3 p.m. until the completion of the Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group (the fireworks show begins at 6 p.m.).

Louisville Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians beginning at 3 p.m. until the parade is completed.

Wood Street from Trenton to N. 4th Street will be closed at Noon.

Cotton Street will be used for emergency traffic only.

Commerce Street will be closed at 7 a.m. and will reopen after the fireworks.

South Riverfront to Austin could be closed at approximately 5 p.m. in preparation for the fireworks. This decision will be made on-site by the West Monroe Police Department.

Coleman Avenue at South 1st will be closed at 5 p.m. until after the fireworks.

North Riverfront at the Railroad Tracks will be closed at 5 p.m. until after the fireworks.

For more information about street closures, please contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2772. Visit the Downtown West Monroe Facebook page to learn more about the day’s events.

