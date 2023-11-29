Advertise
The Center for Children and Families helps bring joy to kids on Christmas morning

During the annual Christma Project, people throughout the community are able to sponsor a child and buy them gifts for Christmas morning.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Center for Children and Families is helping bring Christmas cheer to children during its annual Christmas Project. People throughout the community are able to sponsor a child and buy them gifts for Christmas morning.

The Center for Children and Families serves Children children and teenagers, many of whom they say come from some form of abuse, neglect, or trauma. Since the organization started in 1999, they have served over 4,000 kids. This Christmas Project serves as a beacon of hope for so many of those children, including ones in foster homes. The organization’s CEO, Dr. Matthew Thornton says this project makes a big difference.

“These kids are dealing with difficult situations year-round, and the holidays are always hardest on those who are living through some form of crisis or trauma. We try to provide hope and healing through our programs - whether it be through counseling services, advocacy, or medication management. Our staff and therapists who work with these families know they are struggling at Christmas, and we just want to provide a way to make it a little easier on them,” Dr. Thornton says.

The Center is teaming up with Chase Bank in Monroe to unload a truck full of gifts for children in need. Chase Bank has sponsored 70 Christmas wish lists and collected items like toys, shoes, and even bicycles.

The center still has 70 kids on the list needing a sponsor. If you would like to buy gifts or give a donation, visit their website.

