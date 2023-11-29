Advertise
13-year-old guides vehicle to safety after her mother suffers a medical episode behind the wheel

Abby Foss received an award for her efforts to save herself and her mother behind the wheel. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 13-year-old in Minnesota is not yet old enough to drive, but she had to learn fast when her mother suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Abby Foss now has an award for bravery from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Her mom, Barb Foss, is often on the road. However, the two were on the way home from a volleyball game when Foss started to get confused.

“She was kind of steering into the ditch, so then I was like, ‘Oh, I probably have to steer now,’” Abby said.

Foss said she still doesn’t remember what happened when her daughter took over.

Abby said her mother’s driving was inconsistent, going from 70 mph to 40 then up to 80.

“It was just like all over,” she said.

Abby then called 911 and was answered by Sydney Weniger.

The danger continued to increase as the car started to go highway speeds while driving in the dark.

Weniger coached Abby to turn on the flashers and put the truck into neutral so they could slow down.

“She told me to just stay calm,” Abby said.

After Abby helped the car stop safely, medics arrived and found Foss’s blood sugar had dropped to the dangerously low level of 41.

“Yeah, I felt drunk,” Foss said.

Weniger said Abby most likely saved their lives by the way she handled the situation.

“She was so calm. I’ve never had anyone that calm. That’s why I felt that there was something we had to do and give her an award,” Weniger said.

As Abby received her award, she finally got to meet Weniger and put a face to the voice that helped guide her and her mother to safety.

Hubbard County officials said Abby is welcome to take part in a ride-along to learn more about law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

