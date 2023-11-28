Zoo Buddy: Scarlet Macaws!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Andy! He’s a scarlet macaw at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Zookeeper Cheyenne Speights says he’s about ten years old.

“And these guys are from Central to South America,” says Speights. “He’s got a dance for everything. He’s not much of a talker, but he definitely has some moves.”

She says macaws, on average, know five to ten phrases.

They are also easily able to camouflage in the rainforest among the bright foliage.

“So these guys, you know, they live in a rain forest and there’s these cliffs of clay and things like that. So they actually eat the clay to help in their digestive system because when they’re eating these fruits in the trees, a lot of them are unripe fruits, so there’s a lot of tannins in and that can be poisonous. So that clay helps break down the tannins, and the bird can actually use all the nutrients. And you know, they’re amazing for the rainforest because of seed dispersal. They eat all the seeds, they you know, go into the bathroom flying through the canopies, and boom, bam, a new plant starts,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor.

You can see Andy near the sloth exhibit.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For the first year, the boat ride at the zoo is going to stay open during the winter months. You can buy ticket for the boat/train rides and feeding the budgies/tortoises at the front office.

The reptile building is closed while construction crews are working on the new Louisiana Purchase Exhibit, so the staff asks you to be patient!

