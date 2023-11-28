Victims of Winnfield shooting speak out on how it changed their lives

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Two brothers who are victims of a Winnfield shooting say they want justice.

Nolan Griffin, 23, of Dodson, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of hate crimes on Nov. 8, 2023. According to Winnfield police, he shot at two brothers - striking both of their trucks in the back of the windshield. One of them is still healing from bullet wounds.

BACKGROUND CONTENT: Shooting in Winnfield leaves one injured, suspect arrested

“I mean cursing us. I mean he pulled his gun right there on us - on the scene,” said James Williams, one of the victims of the shooting.

Winnfield police said James and his brother Thomas Williams began following Griffin after he fled the scene to get information for law enforcement, like a license plate number. Moments later, gunshots from Griffin went off while they were driving. Thomas said their livelihoods have been affected since this shooting. The Williams family owns a custom screen printing and graphics shop.

“We had a good business, but now... our business just done went down,” said Thomas. “It’s down to nothing.”

Both say they want justice.

“If it was a hate crime, and that’s what they deemed it as - my color is still the same. So, if he tried it once, I feel like he would try it again,” said James. “My mind is in another world since this happened because I never thought this would happen... to me.”

According to prison records from the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement released Griffin on a $60,000 bond on Nov. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.