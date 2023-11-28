Advertise
ULM begins search for new head football coach

Warhawks ended the 2023 season on a 10-game losing streak
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM Athletic Director John Hartwell announced on Sunday that the Warhawks would be moving on from Terry Bowden after three seasons. In that span, Bowden finished with a 10-26 overall record and 5-19 in conference play. Hartwell hosted a press conference on Monday to answer questions about the head coaching search.

