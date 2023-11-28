Support local art community, buy ARTVent 2023 tickets for chance to win big

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ARTVent 2023 is just around the corner, so now is your chance to support the art culture of Northeast Louisiana with the possibility to win some big prizes!

Tickets are on sale now at $50 each for ARTVent 2023. Beginning on Dec. 1, the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council will draw prize winners each day through Dec. 12.

Prize packages include items such as limited-edition artwork by regional artists, a private multi-course catered dinner for eight people, two beach getaways, cozy Region 8 staycations, beautiful fine jewelry such as diamond stud earrings, theatre tickets, ballet tickets, dinner gift cards, a living room makeover, and season football tickets.

To see the full list of prize packages and buy tickets for your chance to win big while also supporting the arts, head to nelaarts.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.