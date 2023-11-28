Advertise
Oak Grove High School wins 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

With 1,569 votes, OGHS cheerleaders won this year’s challenge!
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - The Oak Grove High School cheerleading team won the 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Throughout the football season, KNOE’s LaShanda McQuinn traveled around Northeast Louisiana each Friday morning to showcase the selected team for that week as they decorated their local Johnny’s Pizza House in preparation for the football game that evening.

The community began voting on their favorite cheerleader challenge team on Nov. 17, and voting closed on Sunday, Nov. 26. The cheer team with the most votes gets a pizza party with KNOE’s very own, Aaron Dietrich.

Checkout the very last week of the 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge, which featured this year’s winners.

Oak Grove High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!
Watch the Oak Grove High School Cheerleaders show off their school spirit!

Want more cheerleader challenge content? Check the playlist below!

