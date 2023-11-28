Oak Grove High School wins 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - The Oak Grove High School cheerleading team won the 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Throughout the football season, KNOE’s LaShanda McQuinn traveled around Northeast Louisiana each Friday morning to showcase the selected team for that week as they decorated their local Johnny’s Pizza House in preparation for the football game that evening.

The community began voting on their favorite cheerleader challenge team on Nov. 17, and voting closed on Sunday, Nov. 26. The cheer team with the most votes gets a pizza party with KNOE’s very own, Aaron Dietrich.

With 1,569 votes, OGHS cheerleaders won this year’s challenge!

Checkout the very last week of the 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge, which featured this year’s winners.

