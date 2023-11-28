Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting near the Shadow Hawk Apartments on N....
Monroe first responders on scene of shooting near Shadow Hawk Apartments
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Atkins in relation to the deadly Heritage Circle...
Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting
Victims of Winnfield shooting, who are brothers, speak out about how it changed their lives.
Victims of Winnfield shooting speak out on how it changed their lives
For many people, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration with family and friends, but...
Monroe Man finds comfort through fishing for TikTok
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Thomas Hand was reunited with daughter Emily after she was released by Hamas.
Israeli father reunites with 9-year-old daughter after she is released by Hamas
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
A dad and Hamas attack survivor learns his child thought to be dead may be alive. (SOURCE: CNN)
Israeli father whose daughter was kidnapped learns she is still alive
Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor