Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Atkins in relation to the deadly Heritage Circle...
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department identified Isai Atkins, 21, as the suspect of a recent shooting on Heritage Circle in Monroe.

RELATED: 1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

Atkins has a warrant for his arrest for second degree murder and armed robbery, according to MPD.

If anyone knows any information regarding the location of Atkins, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

